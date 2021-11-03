Masterton Capital Management LP Invests $8.56 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,000. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 5.5% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Amundi acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,415,000 after buying an additional 305,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,675.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total transaction of $2,988,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $616.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $613.15 and a 200 day moving average of $582.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $669.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.26 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

