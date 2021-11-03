Masterton Capital Management LP Has $15.82 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Masterton Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 10.2% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $15,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $305,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 789.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,046 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 18.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $116.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $88.94 and a one year high of $134.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.84 and its 200 day moving average is $120.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

