Maytus Capital Management LLC Sells 130,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Maytus Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Amundi bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,003,475,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,704,000 after buying an additional 6,426,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,542,000 after buying an additional 5,949,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after buying an additional 5,849,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 386,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,728,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

