Maytus Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in ASML by 391.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $4.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $816.55. 10,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $367.86 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $810.39 and its 200-day moving average is $738.19.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

