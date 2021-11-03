Maytus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,000. PayPal accounts for 2.2% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.70.

PYPL traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.22. The stock had a trading volume of 307,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,633,791. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $265.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

