Melvin Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,400,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 217.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

M traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,313,309. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

