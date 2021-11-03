Maytus Capital Management LLC Has $14.55 Million Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Maytus Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the period. Varonis Systems comprises 4.6% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $14,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Varonis Systems by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,002. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -57.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,510.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

