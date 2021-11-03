Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 14.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after purchasing an additional 538,456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 69,988 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 110,034 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 124,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

BLOK traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,153. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.77. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $62.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.