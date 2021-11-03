Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $3.07 Million in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYY. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,348 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of IYY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.96. 36,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,806. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.07.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.