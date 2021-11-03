Merit Financial Group LLC Has $6.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 255,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $238.89. 33,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,244. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $170.34 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.44 and a 200-day moving average of $224.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

