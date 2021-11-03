The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,252. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $141.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.22 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

