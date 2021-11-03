Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) is Merk Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Merk Investments LLC trimmed its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold comprises 6.0% of Merk Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Merk Investments LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $588,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 223,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 719,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 1,039,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $10,736,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGI shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of AGI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. 35,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,549. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

