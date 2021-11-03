Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 880,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,958 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 10.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $115,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.23. 142,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,098,779. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.95 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.