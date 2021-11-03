MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 25,294 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,177 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 25,294 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $32,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,127,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Oracle by 39,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Oracle stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,015. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $260.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.