MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $39.50 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,575 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $8.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.85. 120,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,101. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $217.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

