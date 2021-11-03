iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Boosted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,419 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $56,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,554,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.71 and a 52 week high of $234.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

