Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Given New $3.40 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $3.40 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Jushi to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

JUSHF remained flat at $$3.80 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. Jushi has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06).

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

