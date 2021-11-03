$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. FMR LLC raised its position in Camping World by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,647 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $20,313,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Camping World by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 171,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,749,000 after acquiring an additional 168,858 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CWH traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.94. 178,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,168. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 3.12. Camping World has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.70%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.