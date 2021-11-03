$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. FMR LLC raised its position in Camping World by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,647 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $20,313,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Camping World by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 171,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,749,000 after acquiring an additional 168,858 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CWH traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.94. 178,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,168. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 3.12. Camping World has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.70%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

