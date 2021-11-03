ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.01. The company had a trading volume of 233,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,378. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -189.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.65.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ConocoPhillips stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of ConocoPhillips worth $548,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

