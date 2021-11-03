Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%.

VYGR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. 13,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,966,854. The company has a market cap of $147.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.21. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VYGR. Benchmark dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

