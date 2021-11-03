Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Eversource Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.810-$3.930 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.81-3.93 EPS.

NYSE ES traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $83.82. 26,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,448. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.43.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

