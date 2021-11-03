Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. Welbilt updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 2.32. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,556 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Welbilt stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 469,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Welbilt worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

