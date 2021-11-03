Newtyn Management LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Newtyn Management LLC grew its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Adient comprises about 5.8% of Newtyn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Adient worth $21,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Adient by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of ADNT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

