Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) is No Street GP LP’s 2nd Largest Position

No Street GP LP lowered its position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 98,000 shares during the period. Danaos comprises approximately 4.8% of No Street GP LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. No Street GP LP’s holdings in Danaos were worth $30,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth $55,000. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the second quarter worth about $292,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAC traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,657. Danaos Co. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $89.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $146.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.96 million. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

