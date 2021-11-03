Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Biogen by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Biogen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Biogen to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.06.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.87 and its 200-day moving average is $312.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

