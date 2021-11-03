Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires 332 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after acquiring an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,113.38.

AMZN traded up $3.58 on Wednesday, hitting $3,316.33. 49,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,546. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,379.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,384.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 43.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

