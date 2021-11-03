IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 134.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 604,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 345,903 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $146,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,343,000 after buying an additional 79,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $722,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $257.83 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.09 and a 12 month high of $265.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.