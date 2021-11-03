Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 233,168 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 233,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.13 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average is $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

