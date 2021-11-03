ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 200 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

NYSE KKR opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $80.99.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

