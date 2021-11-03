Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Shares of SHIP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $169.22 million, a P/E ratio of 109.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 309,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.