Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces Earnings Results

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.40. 21,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,482. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.67 and its 200-day moving average is $189.58. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $215.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,819 shares of company stock worth $14,943,084 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.