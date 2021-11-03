$139.78 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce sales of $139.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.20 million to $142.80 million. FB Financial posted sales of $165.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $571.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.20 million to $574.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $557.56 million, with estimates ranging from $534.12 million to $568.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist increased their price target on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,431,000 after purchasing an additional 204,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 176,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,205,000 after purchasing an additional 185,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,576,000 after purchasing an additional 148,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBK traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $46.94. 537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.34. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

