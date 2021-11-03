Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

NYSE AIZ traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $164.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,271. Assurant has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.81 and its 200-day moving average is $160.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

