Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.
NYSE AIZ traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $164.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,271. Assurant has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.81 and its 200-day moving average is $160.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Several analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.34.
Assurant Company Profile
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.