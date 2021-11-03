Smartshare 24-Hour Volume Reaches $18,272.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $508,058.69 and $18,272.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00122137 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00020549 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars.

