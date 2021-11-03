Jetcoin (JET) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $110,946.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $707,251.45 and $110,946.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00220560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00097386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

JET is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

