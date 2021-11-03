BitSend (BSD) Reaches Market Cap of $118,218.45

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $118,218.45 and $4.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.55 or 0.00317244 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014207 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004693 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,887,675 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

