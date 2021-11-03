Brokerages Anticipate Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Synlogic posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYBX shares. Chardan Capital began coverage on Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,229. The firm has a market cap of $140.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.