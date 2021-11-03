NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$14.75 to C$15.00. The company traded as high as C$13.57 and last traded at C$13.54, with a volume of 316477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.41.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NWH.UN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

