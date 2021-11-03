SafeCapital (SCAP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $52,561.92 and approximately $24.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00092109 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001213 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003036 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000577 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SCAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.