Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Zovio alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZVO. Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Zovio stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,792. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.19. Zovio has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zovio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zovio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zovio (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.