Short Interest in RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Decreases By 20.0%

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RKFL stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 2,995,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data.

