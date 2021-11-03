Short Interest in RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Decreases By 20.0%

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RKFL stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 2,995,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $5.75.
RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile
