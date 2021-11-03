Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 49.2% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE NUW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. 52,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,526. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $17.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.