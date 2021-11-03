Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 49.2% over the last three years.
NYSE NUW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. 52,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,526. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $17.77.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
