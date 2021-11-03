PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 30.6% over the last three years.

Shares of PCK remained flat at $$9.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,880. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

