PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years.

PML traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,570. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

