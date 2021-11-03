CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Increases Dividend to $2.93 Per Share

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 2.93 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $11.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72.

CVR Partners has a payout ratio of -44.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of UAN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.00. 263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,977.25 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $87.20.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh acquired 5,000 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,874.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

