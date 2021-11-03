MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.04

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $622.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.55.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 15.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 516.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 173,089 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.