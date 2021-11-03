RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.19

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 20104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 122,764 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 10.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $2,984,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 440,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.