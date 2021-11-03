$0.51 EPS Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.56. Capstar Financial also reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of CSTR stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,743. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $497.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $52,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.