ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

ADCT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.75. 9,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.10. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $38.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADC Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of ADC Therapeutics worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.