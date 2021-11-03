ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.
ADCT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.75. 9,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.10. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $38.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.
About ADC Therapeutics
ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.
