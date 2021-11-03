Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €95.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €90.79 ($106.81).

Shares of HFG traded up €12.12 ($14.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €82.34 ($96.87). The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €84.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 52 week high of €97.38 ($114.56).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

